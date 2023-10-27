© 2023 New Atlas
Paris Rhône aims for big-screen 4K on a budget with the SP005 projector

By Paul Ridden
October 27, 2023
The SP005 4K UHD long-throw LED projector rocks Android TV an a built-in sound system
The mains-powered SP005 can throw visuals at up to 200 inches, though the unit would need to be positioned 19 ft away
The SP005 features auto keystone correction, autofocus and will resize the image to avoid obstacles
The SP005's LED light source puts out 600 ANSI lumens
Last year, household appliance company Paris Rhône launched a successful crowdfunding effort to break into the home cinema market. That UST projector will cost you shy of two grand, but you can get 4K for significantly less with its latest model.

Where the LT002 can snuggle up close to the wall and throw big-screen visuals, the SP005 will have to be pulled back – with its 1.37:1 throw ratio meaning that if you want to hit the 200-diagonal-inch max, you'll need to plonk it some 19 ft away from the display surface.

The projector boasts 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) at 60 frames per second, with support for HDR10+ content and Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology cooked in – which shapes up as four-point auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent screen alignment and the ability to resize the image if an obstacle threatens to spoil the view.

The SP005's LED light source puts out 600 ANSI lumens
Viewers may be need to pull the blinds or restrict their projected entertainment to after dark however, as the LED light source is only rated for 600 ANI lumens, though it does offer a long operational life of 40,000 hours.

Elsewhere, the projector has 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, includes Wi-Fi 6, and runs Android TV for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Netflix Prime Video, Disney Plus and Hulu. There's support for screen casting to mirror content on a smartphone display. Bluetooth 5.0 is included, along with HDMI 2.1, USB and Ethernet LAN cabled connectivity. All-in-one convenience is provided by a 24-W sound system for the promise of immersive 3D audio.

The SP005 has a list price of US$699, but Paris Rhône is currently running a pre-order launch promotion that knocks 200 bucks off that ticket price. General sales start from November 23. The video below has more.

Paris Rhône SP005 | Affordable Luxury 🎬 Lifelike 4K Cinema in Your Home

Product page: Paris Rhône SP005

