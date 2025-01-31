4K gaming projector "built to handle the fastest-paced action"

Philips is tempting players to pre-order "the ultimate gaming projector built for unparalleled performance and total immersion." The GamePix 900 boasts a high refresh rate and super-low input lag, 4K big-screen visuals and built-in sound. And you can save big if you're quick.

The brand's first dedicated gaming projector sports a DLP chip (with 0.47-in DMD) at its heart for 4K resolution at 60 Hz, 1440p at 120 Hz and 1080p at 240 Hz. Players can also look forward to an input latency of just 6 milliseconds at the 240 Hz setting, which should be more than enough to meet the demands of quickfire sharpshooters.

Three gaming modes are on offer, each tweaking parameters to best suit the genre. The Action setting optimizes output for dark scenes. The Adventure mode enhances contrast and HDR. And the Sports option offers more vivid colors. All can be used with the low input lag mode.

The LED light source produces 1,000 lumens of peak brightness Philips Projection

Your rectangular gaming arena can grow to 120 diagonal inches. There's support for HDR10 content, and the system covers 95% of the Rec.709 color space. The long-life LED light source is reported to put out 1,000 ANSI lumens, so daytime gameplay is likely not on the agenda.

The boxy projector measures 219 x 219 x 119 mm (8.6 x 8.6 x 4.6 in) and tips the scales at 2 kg (4.4 lb), which should make it a fairly easy haul between rooms – but the unit lacks a built-in battery, so will need to be positioned within reach of a wall outlet. Rounding out the few confirmed specs is a 5-watt integrated sound system with included sound chamber.

Philips will doubtless reveal more as the April availability window approaches, but it's the pre-order price that's most interesting about the reveal. The Screeneo GamePix 900 can be had for just US$599 at the moment, though the offer is limited to the first 1,000 units. The expected retail price is $999.

