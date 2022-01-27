Next-gen Philips TVs up the brightness with OLED EX display tech

TP Vision has announced that the latest version of its OLED televisions will be the company's first to feature the new OLED EX panel developed by LG Display, which benefits from a 30 percent brightness boost compared to standard OLED displays.

The all-new Philips OLED807 Ambilight series 4K televisions from TP Vision – part of TPV Technology, which acquired Philips' TV division a few years back – will be available in 48-in, 55-in, 65-in and 77-in models.

All feature that new OLED panel technology from LG Display where the hydrogen elements used in current organic light emitting diodes have been replaced by deuterium for the promise of brighter output with deep blacks and accurate colors, with some help from machine learning processing.

The televisions come with HDR support, which includes Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ formats, and they're now compatible with IMAX Enhanced (video/audio standards designed to deliver movies at the kind of picture and sound quality usually only available in theaters). And there's support for HDMI 2.1 for up to 48 Gbps of bandwidth and refresh rates of 120 Hz, which should please big-screen gamers – who can also make use of an onscreen game bar to optimize settings for different gaming genres.

The series runs the latest version of Android TV for access to thousands of entertainment apps, and voice control via the Google Assistant or Alexa is possible through the remote.

Picture processing is undertaken by the sixth generation Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine, which employs machine learning to deliver "lifelike detail and contrast, rich color and smooth motion." An Ambient Intelligence feature can automatically adjust brightness, gamma and color to match ambient lighting in real time, while also allowing viewers to control color temperature, onscreen detail settings and more.

There's a 70-W 2.1 sound system built in, with a rear-facing bass driver and four passive radiators, but the TV can also serve as a center channel in a DTS-Play-Fi wireless AV setup. Meanwhile a four-sided Ambilight system, which fires LEDs behind the TV that match onscreen colors in real time, boasts improved color detail and accuracy for more immersive viewing.

Details on availability or pricing for the new series have not been revealed at this time.

Source: TP Vision