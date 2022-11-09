© 2022 New Atlas
Philips snuggles close to the wall with 4K UST laser projector

By Paul Ridden
November 09, 2022
Philips snuggles close to the wall with 4K UST laser projector
The Screeneo U5 can project 120-inch 4K UHD visuals from 11 inches away, features Android TV 11 and rocks a 20-W Dolby Atmos sound system
The Screeneo U5 has a 25,000-hour laser light source that puts out 2,200 ANSI lumens, and supports 130% of the Rec.709 color gamut
The Screeneo U5 features FlowMotion 4 compensation, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports
The Screeneo U5 boasts a throw ratio of 0.21:1, allowing it to project a 150-diagonal-inch 4K UHD image from 16.5 inches away from the wall or screen
Back in June, Philips launched an Indiegogo for a Full HD ultra-short-throw projector named the Screeneo U4, raising over €6 million and attracting more than 9,000 backers. Now the company is looking to repeat that success with the Screeneo U5 4K UST laser projector.

"In our mission to improve the design and utilization of our products, we believe it is necessary that we are constantly innovating, building on more than two decades in the home projector space," said Dan Mamane, president of Screeneo Innovation SA – the company responsible for selling Philips projection products worldwide. "[The] Screeneo U5 represents our tireless efforts in technological advancements, which in turn delivers a state-of-the-art 4K Laser projector at the most competitive price point on the market."

The DLP Cinema projection unit features a 25,000-hour laser light source and is capable of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at a game-friendly 60 Hz refresh rate. A throw ratio of 0.21:1 makes for 120-diagonal-inch images from 11 inches away from the projection surface, but the U5 can throw up to 150 inches if pulled away another 5.5 inches.

The Screeneo U5 boasts a throw ratio of 0.21:1, allowing it to project a 150-diagonal-inch 4K UHD image from 16.5 inches away from the wall or screen
Viewers are promised "ultravivid colors, sharper contrast and richer details" thanks to support for 130% of the Rec.709 color space, plus HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and 2,200 ANSI lumens could result in lights-on watching, particularly when used together with a light-rejecting screen (which will need to be purchased separately). FlowMotion 4 motion compensation technology adds pseudo frames between existing ones for improved sharpness in fast-moving action scenes, and there's eight-point keystone correction included along with electronic focus.

The projector has Mali-G52 processing brains, backed up by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage, and runs Android TV 11 for access to the thousands of entertainment apps, though there's no mention of official Netflix approval for the device. Chromecast is built in for screen mirroring and there's voice control via Google Assistant. Interestingly, the system also comes pre-installed with a 30-day trial of ExpressVPN.

The Screeneo U5 features FlowMotion 4 compensation, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports
Users can also immerse themselves in 3D content from a cabled-up Blu-ray player or plugged-in USB drive, but you'll need to bring your own glasses. Other connections shape up as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC), Ethernet LAN, analog/digital audio and a RS232 port.

And rounding out the key specs is a cooked-in Dolby Atmos 2.2-channel sound system rocking a total output of 20 watts, with DSP audio optimization and support for DTS HD.

Indiegogo "pre-order" perks start at just €1,699 (about US$1,710), which represents a saving of 48% on the expected retail price. Shipping and taxes are not included. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in March 2023.

Source: Philips Projection

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

