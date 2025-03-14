TCL solves portability puzzle with Rubik's Cube-inspired twisty projector

TCL has a new twist on the portable projector called the PlayCube, which is said to be have been inspired by the Rubik's Cube, and sports a rotating side panel to support positioning flexibility.

Where the Rubik's Cube is solved by twisting blocky columns in intricate patterns and sequences, the Magic Cube design is a much simpler proposition. The main block of the compact PlayCube is home to the 1080p projection engine and a 750-lumen light source, while the power block to the right hosts the sound system for "fantastic room-filling sound."

This block can twist to support numerous projection angles, serving as a pseudo stand of sorts and giving the projector its own unique look. TCL is also promising effortless setup thanks to "real-time calibration and keystone correction."

The twisty side panel supports numerous projection angles TCL

Obviously, the (likely LED) light source here isn't powerful enough for lights-on or daytime viewing, but the visuals should come to life in a darkened space or at camp. The optical engine is sealed against dust ingress to keep the speckles from spoiling movie nights. And the projector comes packing a built-in battery that's reckoned good for up to 2.5 hours per charge.

When released into the wild, the PlayCube will run Google TV for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Netflix – which can be launched from a dedicated button on the remote. That also means it's got Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cooked in, plus HDMI and USB ports for plugged-in media.

The boxy portable projector made its soft debut at CES 2025, and has subsequently appeared at MWC in Barcelona, with TCL drip feeding a few snippets of information at each event. The project has also caught the attention of the iF Design Award judges. Though a Q3 official launch window has been confirmed, pricing information and full specs are yet to be revealed.

