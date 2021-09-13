© 2021 New Atlas
4K laser projector huddles close to the wall for big-screen home cinema

By Paul Ridden
September 13, 2021
The Vava Chroma can throw a 100-inch image onto an Ambient Light Rejecting screen or wall from just 7.2 inches away
Red, blue and green each get their own laser light source, which work with an ALDP 4.0 phosphorus light engine
The Vava Chroma 4K laser projector can throw up visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches
The Vava Chroma rocks two 30-W Harman Kardon speakers
Californian tech company Vava has today launched its sixth crowdfunding campaign, this time hoping to attract home cinema lovers with a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector rocking a Harman Kardon sound system.

The Vava Chroma projector features independent laser light sources for red, green and blue light combined with ALDP 4.0 phosphor fluorescent light engine for a "stunning level of color accuracy." Indeed, as well as HDR10, the unit also supports 106 percent of the Rec.2020 color gamut and puts out 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at 60 Hz, expanding to a maximum of 150 diagonal inches from 17.4 inches from the wall.

The projector is reported to manage a max brightness of 2,500 ANSI lumens, which is reckoned good enough for viewing at any time of the day or night, with contrast given as 300:1 ANSI, 3,000:1 FOFO (Full-On/Full-Off), and 1,500,000: dynamic. There's built-in motion compensation for fluid onscreen action, eight-point keystone correction for placement flexibility, and electronic focus.

Connectivity shapes up as dual-band Wi-Fi, cabling to sources is possible via three HDMI ports, a single USB port, and Ethernet LAN. Users don't necessarily have to hook the stylish box up to an external sound system over analog and digital audio outputs either, as it comes with built-in 60-W Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Audio to accompany whatever's being thrown on the wall or Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen with powerful audio. Included Bluetooth connectivity means that the unit could be used to stream music from a smartphone.

Red, blue and green each get their own laser light source, which work with an ALDP 4.0 phosphorus light engine
The Chroma projector has 32 GB of included storage, and 0.3 GB of RAM, runs Android 9.0 and comes with Android TV cooked in, which gives users access to thousands of apps, including HBO, Hulu, DisneyPlus and Netflix. It's also compatible with third-party streamers such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku TV. And there's Alexa voice control via the remote, too.

Vava has launched the Chroma on Indiegogo – where we've previously seen the company raising production funds for a mobile pet-cam – and this latest campaign has already blown past its funding target with 31 days remaining on the clock.

Pledges start at US$2,799, and early bird backers can get a free 100/120-inch ALR screen if they're quick. After the promo period has ended, the 100-inch ALR screen is an optional extra at $649, while the 120-inch flavor comes in at $799. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in November. The video below has more.

VAVA Chroma - The Ultimate ALPD® 4.0 Triple Laser Projector

Source: Vava

