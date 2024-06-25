Portable 1080p projector rocks JBL sound for all-in-one entertainment

Yaber has just launched a new all-in-one portable entertainment hub to provide audiovisuals at camp, in the living room, or anywhere in between. The T2/T2 Plus combines a Full HD projector for movie watching and built-in JBL speakers for the soundtrack.

The latest member of the Yaber projector family is actually one model with two names. The T2 is available through online webshops, while the T2 Plus can only be purchased in a bricks-and-mortar store.

Though with 165 x 140 x 290-mm (6.5 x 5.5 x 11.4-in) dimensions and weighing in at 2.4 kg (5.3 lb), it might take up too much valuable space for backpacking adventures into the wild, it could be thrown in the trunk with the tents and airbeds for setting up the evening's entertainment at camp. But that's only when it's dry out, as waterproofing is not mentioned in the specs.

The carry handle doubles as a kickstand, raising the front by up to 15 degrees Yaber

Back home, it can be moved from room to room without necessarily needing to be placed near a wall outlet, or viewers can head into the yard for screenings under the night sky. Its integrated battery is reckoned good for up to 2.5 hours of movie watching per charge, or 18 hours if used as a Bluetooth speaker only. And it sports a carry handle that even doubles as a kickstand to raise the angle of projection if needed, or to add stability.

"After months of development with JBL we are delighted to bring our customers a truly portable cinema experience," said Yaber's Marshall Mao. "Extra effort was put into upgrading the outdoor use of the projector T2/T2 Plus. After all, what good is a portable projector if it gets easily shaken by the wind or isn’t bright enough to watch under starlight? Beyond film and music, our customers want a projector to power parties on the go, and that’s what the T2 Series delivers – a system that looks better and sounds perfect."

The projector benefits from a sealed optical engine to help prevent dust speckles from spoiling the show. It has a 1.25:1 throw ratio for native 1080p visuals at up to 120 diagonal inches. The LED light source can only manage 450 ANSI lumens though, so this model is best suited to after-dark gatherings rather than a brightly lit room.

The fully sealed optical engine comprises a native 1080p projection unit and 450-lumen LED light source Yaber

Autofocus, auto keystone correction and screen alignment have been cooked in for ease of setup, and the system will resize the image to work around obstacles if needed. The unit features a JBL sound system rocking a pair of 8-watt speakers supporting Dolby Audio. There's Ethernet LAN for cabled connection to a home network, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The T2 and T2 Plus don't come pre-loaded with entertainment apps like some all-in-one offerings, but the former can be optioned with a Google TV dongle for plugging into the HDMI port and powering over USB. The latter unit comes bundled with the dongle as part of the package. Either way, it allows users to tap into popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu as well as thousands of entertainment apps via the Play Store.

The T2/T2 Plus are available from today starting at US$299.

