Huggies TweetPee app in the (water)works

In what seems like a clear case of technology gone too far, Huggies has revealed a concept device and accompanying iPhone app that clips onto the diaper in the region where natural springs are expected to flow and sends parents a message when a rescue operation is called for.

Dubbed the TweetPee, the bird-shaped humidity sensor is being put through its paces in Brazil where, according to the press release from Huggies parent company Kimberly-Clark, the campaign will include videos showing "the experiences of 10 moms and dads who use the app to streamline and more effectively plan for their purchases."

On the downside, it's been suggested that the effect of early exposure of genitals to microwave frequencies is unknown, and while Kimberly-Clark is at pains to point out that it is not suggesting "parents are unable or too busy to notice when their babies' diapers need changing," it seems that the only likely social outcome of this social media application is to let all your friends know that your attention has wavered.

Don't believe us? The Huggies video promo is below (it's in Portuguese, but you get the picture). We'd love to hear your comments on this wonderful new advance in infant watersports.

Source: Kimberly-Clark