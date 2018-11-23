Michio Kaku calls the brain "the most complicated object in the known universe." So, despite plenty of study, maybe it's not a total surprise that we're still finding new parts of it. After decades of mapping the brains of humans and other mammals, and publishing a multitude of books and journal articles on the subject, Professor George Paxinos AO (Order of Australia) has discovered a new region of the human brain that he says could be part of what makes us unique.