"The Vuze XR Camera is a must have for anyone with a story or special moment to share, from consumers to prosumers," said the Israeli company's Shahar Bin-Nun. "With powerful 360° and VR180 5.7K camera technology built in, along with instant sharing and a live streaming mode, anyone can enjoy the freedom of shooting their story, the way they want. One camera can now live stream in 360° from a concert, take immersive VR180 pictures of the band, and record your friends singing along to edit and share the full experience later. We're giving users the freedom to spontaneously shoot content from all angles, or only a few, and we can't wait to see what's created with it."

