With the Vuze XR, you can record two kinds of immersive footage with one cameraView gallery - 2 images
If you spend any amount of time flicking through videos on YouTube or photos on Facebook, chances are pretty good that you've come across spherical content, which allows viewers to move around the image window by dragging a central onscreen icon. The Vuze XR camera from HumanEyes Technologies not only allows social media sharers and life loggers to capture memories in all-around 360° goodness, but can also transform into a 3D camera at the touch of a button.
The Vuze XR is being aimed at folks who want to give followers a bit more depth from videos shared on social media, travelers looking to make footage more immersive, adventurous types wanting to capture all of the action and creators of 360° and 3D VR content who don't want to have to carry around two different camera systems when out and about.
Few details have been released at this time, but we do know that the device can capture 360° video at 5.7K (5,720 x 3,016 pixels) in standard mode – where the unit's two cameras sit on opposite sides of the grip – or, at the click of a button, they will flip out for 180° stereoscopic VR format to allow viewers wearing VR headsets to immerse themselves in the footage.
"The Vuze XR Camera is a must have for anyone with a story or special moment to share, from consumers to prosumers," said the Israeli company's Shahar Bin-Nun. "With powerful 360° and VR180 5.7K camera technology built in, along with instant sharing and a live streaming mode, anyone can enjoy the freedom of shooting their story, the way they want. One camera can now live stream in 360° from a concert, take immersive VR180 pictures of the band, and record your friends singing along to edit and share the full experience later. We're giving users the freedom to spontaneously shoot content from all angles, or only a few, and we can't wait to see what's created with it."
The Vuze XR is due for release in Q4 2018 for around US$400, there's more in the video below.
Source: HumanEyes
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more