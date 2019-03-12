Being developed at the University of New Hampshire, the contact lens would incorporate a hydrogel consisting of a polymer called poly(2-hydroxyetyl methacrylate) and an organic compound called dipicolylamine – the latter binds with zinc ions. In lab tests performed on extracted corneal tissue, this gel has been shown to deactivate the three major types of MMPs involved in corneal melting. And, if applied directly to the cornea via a contact lens, its effect should be limited to the eye.