If you want to take a holiday cruising the Arctic, but prefer to do so in private five-star style, then the Ida Pfeiffer might be the yacht for you. Developed by Globe Regal Yachting in conjunction with Gill Schmid Designs of New York and Dörries Yachts of Bremerhaven, the 1,500-tonne (1,653-ton), diesel-electric luxury cruiser is designed to carry 14 guests and 15 crew into the coldest waters on Earth ... along with a small armada of tenders, rescue boats, sailboats, and even a helicopter and a Triton submarine.

There was a time when heading into the polar waters of the Arctic or Antarctic was an exercise in high adventure, carried out in specially hardened vessels by people willing to risk being trapped in the thickening ice and even being stranded as they watched the hull of their ships being slowly crushed. Though both regions remain dangerous places that demand respect, modern engineering and a better understanding of ice conditions have opened the way to not only adventure tourism, but even private luxury cruising in areas once visited only by the brave or the foolhardy.