When plugged into the mains, the 2.6 lb (1.2 kg) Micro Amp outputs up to 15 W RMS, but that's cut in half when running on six AA-sized batteries. IK reckons that players will get around 15 hours of riffing and chopping from six alkaline batteries. And if the built-in speaker is not loud enough for you, then it can be cabled to external speaker cabinets via the 4 ohm output.

