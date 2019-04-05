Some users may also find the dial to be a little on the small-and-flimsy side. I would have preferred something larger, that clicked firmly between settings instead of just kind of sliding and popping. Additionally, I'm not sure that the Hydro really even needs all four of its settings – it would be simpler to use (and likely more robust) if it just had a two-way switch that let users choose between pure water and maximum-Elixir, which is what I'm guessing is all that most people would want anyway.