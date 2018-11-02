"In contrast to the internationally enduring trend toward residential towers as well as ever-larger mixed-use projects in Asia, this year's prize-winner is once again a classic office building," says DAM. "Here, however, it is only the type of usage that is conventional. The prevailing problem of earthquakes in Mexico City calls for an intelligent support structure concept, which lends the 246-meter-high office tower its striking appearance. In doing so Torre Reforma by L. Benjamín Romano places Mexico's capital on the world map of ground-breaking high-rise architecture."