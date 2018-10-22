It was discovered that concentrations of isoprene, given off by the viewers, consistently rose in direct correlation to the "Adultness" of a movie's existing rating. Isoprene is stored in muscle tissue, and is given off either via the circulatory system, through the skin, or in exhaled breath as we move. The scientists believe that its higher levels during child-unfriendly films may be due to audience members nervously squirming in their seats or tensing their muscles during particularly intense scenes.