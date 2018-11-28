Towing in the Jeep Gladiator is rated at up to 7,650 lb (3,470 kg) and payload is rated at 1,600 lb (726 kg). The Gladiator's approach angle is 43.6 degrees, its breakover angle is 20.3 degrees, and its departure angle is 26 degrees. Compared to a Wrangler Unlimited, the Gladiator is 31 inches longer overall and 19.4 inches longer in wheelbase (78.7 cm, 49.3 cm). Ground clearance is measured at 11.1 inches (28.2 cm) at its lowest point. The Rubicon model increases that with 33-inch tires and 17-inch off-road wheels. The Gladiator can ford standing water of up to 30 inches (76.2 cm) in depth.