News of Zond 6 caused conniption fits with Western intelligence agencies, especially at NASA, which had just gained official permission to send the Apollo 8 mission on a lunar orbital mission. The space agency was already playing beat the clock as it worked to prepare the Saturn V rocket, the Apollo spacecraft, and the three men who were going to fly it for the December 21 launch date. If Zond 6 was successful, NASA had every reason to expect a Soviet manned mission to soon follow. How soon was anyone's guess.