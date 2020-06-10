Kammok reworks hammock tent for lightning-fast ground-air transition

2020 has mostly been the year of COVID-19, but it's also been the year of the hammock-tent update — the Tentsile range, the Crua Koala and now the Kammok Sunda. Kammok thoroughly rethinks its two-person tent/hammock into the new Sunda 2.0. More than just evolutionary updates, the 2.0 brings a new integrated fly and external pole system that allows users to scoop up the ground tent and strap it to a pair of trees in under a minute.

The biggest change for the Sunda 2.0 is the integrated fly system. The original Sunda featured a full mesh body over a tub floor, rainfly packed and deployed separately. The new tent wears its fly permanently for streamlined set-up.

It's not too hard to see how an integrated fly makes for faster set-up, as the fly and tent pitch at once while you thread the poles through the external sleeves. The original Sunda set up as a tent first, with the rainfly securing afterward. This new integrated design means that users can pick the ground tent up and strap it to a pair of trees in less than 60 seconds, according to Kammok.

With mesh walls and dual tie-off points on either side, the new Sunda 2.0 still offers plenty of ventilation Kammok

While the Sunda 2.0 features an integrated fly, it's still a double wall-style tent with mesh walls below the sides of the fly. Two fly tie-off points on each side open things open on warmer nights. Couple that mesh with windows at each end, and the Sunda 2.0 offers plenty of ventilation for stuffy nights.

Inside, the Sunda 2.0 shares dimensions with the original, offering 40 in (102 cm) of headroom along its full 8 feet (2.4 m) of length, along with a total of 35 sq ft (3.3 sq m) of floor space. It sleeps two people as a tent or one person as a hammock. Four storage pockets provide plenty of room to stash EDC, and 12 hanger loops secure lanterns or Kammok's available media organizer. Exterior gear loops allow for easy attachment of an under quilt for insulation from below.

Inside, the Sunda 2.0 has four side pockets and a 40-in roof that stretches the tent's full length Kammok

The new three-season Sunda 2.0 does gain some weight, with an estimated total packed weight just under 6 lb (2.7 kg), compared to the near-5-lb (2.3-kg) weight of the original Sunda we covered it in 2016. That 6-lb figure is for the prototype, and the final figure is subject to change.

The Sunda 2.0 wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign last month, raising $185,000. It will be available for wider pre-order in Fall 2020 for an estimated price of $420, which will include the tent, poles, guy lines, footprint, tree straps, carabiners and stuff sack.

You can check out the Sunda 2.0 promo below.

Sunda 2.0: The first 2-person ground-to-air tent, reimagined.

Source: Kammok