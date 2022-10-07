Acer sheds the pounds for world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop

As I know from painful experience, hauling a heavy brick of a laptop around on work assignments can be an energy zapping strain. Acer's Swift Edge model could help, launching as the lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in the world.

Designed for today's hybrid workforce, Acer is making a play for the rather specific title of the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, with the Swift Edge tipping the scales at a backpack-friendly 2.58 lb (1.17 kg) while also keeping it slim at 0.51 in (12.95 mm) in height.

The mobile workstation comes with a 16-inch OLED display at 4K (3,840 x 2,400) resolution that boasts a snappy response time of less than 0.2 ms. Slim bezels result in a screen-to-body ratio of 92%, there's support for 100% of the cinematic DCI-P3 color gamut, and it can put out 500 nits of peak brightness. Extended viewing comfort is on the cards too, thanks to VESA DisplayHDR and TÜV Rheinland eyesafe certifications.

For online meetings, the 1080p webcam employs proprietary image noise-reduction smarts for quality visuals in low-light situations, while Acer uses AI to clean up voice chats as well.

The Swift Edge weighs in at 2.58 lb and comes wrapped in magnesium/aluminum alloy for a durable, lightweight carry - wherever your work takes you Acer

Within the durable magnesium/aluminum-alloy chassis, processing power from AMD's Ryzen 7 6800 U can be had, with eight Zen 3+ cores for a clock boost up to 4.7 GHz boost clock and support from 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of storage, so this lightweight portable powerhouse should be able to breeze through multi-tasking workloads without so much as a stutter. Graphics are served up by an integrated GPU.

Acer says that the Swift Edge is among the most secure Windows 11 devices currently available, packing an integrated Microsoft Pluton security chip to help keep sensitive assets safe from attacks, as well as store a user's biometric identity at the hardware level.

Elsewhere, the laptop's battery is claimed to offer up to 10.5 hours of per-charge up time, zippy Wi-Fi 6E should be good for 4K streaming, there's HDMI 2.1 as well, plus dual USB-C ports with fast charging chops, and two USB Type-A ports.

The Swift Edge goes on sale this month for a starting price of US$1,499.

Product page: Swift Edge (SFA16-41)