Enduro rugged laptop includes a fan that shakes off water

Acer has announced a new line of tablets and laptops designed for mobile professionals and outdoor adventurers. The Enduro range includes the N3 notebook, which includes a special water-hating fan inside.

Primarily aimed at business folk who are out and about during working hours, such as architects, military personnel, project managers, event organizers and so on, the Enduro N3 has been designed to meet MIL-STD 810G durability standards and IP53 certifications. This essentially means that the 4.37-lb (1,985-kg), 0.98-in (24.85-mm) thick laptop has been put through a number of tests for resistance to shock, vibration, temperature extremes, humidity, fluid ingress and more before it gets to boast military standard ruggedness.

Acer has included a special water-resistant Aquafan too, which has been designed to repel water from all angles, and such is the N3's hatred of water that Acer showed reps giving it a shower during the online press conference, and it came out of the other side still functioning.

The Enduro N3 laptop features a 14-inch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage Acer

The N3 comes with a 14-inch display, Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 processor, optional Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1 TB of HDD or 512 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The input/output ports have been sealed to keep dust and water out, and the backlit keyboard has drainage holes to help keep it dry.

Security features include an anti-tampering chip, password protection for storage drives, fingerprint login, support for Windows Hello, and Windows 10 security features already cooked into the operating system. The battery should be good for 13 hours between charges.

The Enduro N3 will go on sale from August for a starting price of US$899.

Product page: Acer Enduro N3