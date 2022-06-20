Getac's latest laptops built to survive the harshest field conditions

Last month Panasonic announced its most rugged Toughbook to date. And now Getac has added two new additions to its family of rugged mobile workstations, both built to survive the kind of extreme operational conditions faced by defense personnel, in transport and logistics operations and field work in the energy industries.

The X600 and X600 Pro share much of the same feature set, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) LumiBond display that's reported capable of delivering "superb color and contrast" while also being readable in direct sunlight thanks to 1,000 nits of brightness. It's also available with capacitive multitouch that can operate in cold or rain, and even responds to gloved touch.

Designed to survive in extreme environments, the laptops have been tested to MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G durability standards, are IP66-certified against dust and water ingress, can operate over a wide temperature range of -29 °C to 63 °C (-20 °F - 145 °F), and meet ANSI/UL 12.12.01 for Class 1 Division 2 hazardous locations.

Processor options shape up as 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 H-series chips with integrated UHD graphics to meet the demands of field computing tasks like defense command and control, railway track inspection operations and oil/gas sensor analysis. Nvidia Quadro RTX3000 discrete graphics are available as an option.

Up to 128 GB of RAM is available, and three PCIe SDD slots can take self-encrypting storage up to a possible 6 TB while dual fans keep systems cool during heated missions.

The X600 weighs in at 9.72 lb, while the X600 Pro tips the scales at 13.34 lb Getac

Connectivity in the field is critical, and Getac's new rugged laptops come packing 2.5GBase-T Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a Full HD webcam out of the box, with dedicated GPS and 4G LTE with integrated GPS available as options. Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, VGA and serial ports are present and correct as well.

The X600 and X600 Pro models each run Windows 11 Pro, and benefit from TPM 2.0 and Intel vPro security, plus a smart card reader. Windows Hello and fingerprint scan biometrics can be configured in too.

All in, the X600 tips the scales at 9.72 lb (4.4 kg) but the chunkier X600 Pro offers more. In addition to dual hot-swap batteries, there's capacity for two more media bay batteries for a total of more than 240 Wh in a single laptop. PCMCIA and Express expansion is cooked in too, and a DVD optical drive comes as standard, with Blu-ray available as an option. The Pro model comes in slightly heavier at 13.34 lb (6.05 kg).

The X600 and X600 Pro rugged laptops are due for release in October. Pricing hasn't been confirmed at this time.

