HP taps AMD Ryzen for its lightest consumer laptop so far

HP has revealed its lightest consumer laptop so far, which comes in at under a kilo. The Pavilion Aero 13 features a 2.5K screen with a 16:10 aspect and thin bezels, rocks AMD Ryzen 5000 processing brains and promises over 10 hours of use per charge.

"Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles," said the company's Josephine Tan. "The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and Envy portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance – in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor."

HP's lightest consumer laptop delivers the "the power to be entertained, connected, and productive" HP

The new Aero is the first Pavilion machine to come in a full magnesium-aluminum chassis for a durable and lightweight build, with the heaviest configuration tipping the scales at 0.987 kg (2.2 lb).

It features a 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600)-resolution display and is the company's first 13.3-inch model to sport a 16:10 aspect ratio. Its narrow bezels give it a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent, there's 400 nits of brightness available, and support for 100 percent sRGB color palette. DC-dimming LED backlighting technology has also been included to nip any screen flicker in the bud for long-haul viewing comfort.

Processing power comes courtesy of AMD's Zen 3 core architecture, shaping up with Ryzen 5000 Series options that top out at the octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor, supported by AMD Radeon graphics. System memory and storage options have not been revealed at this time, but per-charge battery life is promised to be up to 10.5 hours.

The Pavilion Aero 13 shapes up as the lightest consumer laptop from HP HP

The Aero will fly with Wi-Fi 6, and the webcam and microphone double act will benefit from an AI noise removal feature that's trained to reduce background sounds for a better Zoom-like experience. Physical connections come as three USB ports, including a USB-C flavor, one HDMI, a SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

As with other releases from HP, the company has considered the environment during the design process, with this model featuring water-based paints, and components made from ocean-bound waste and post-consumer recycled plastics. And the packaging is sustainably sourced and recyclable, too.

The Pavilion Aero 13 will be available in four color options from the beginning of July for a starting price of US$749, and is expected to be available for an upgrade to Windows 11 later in the year.

Source: HP