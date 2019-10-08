Focus on performance and battery life for new Samsung Chromebooks

Samsung has today released the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+, bringing hardware and software upgrades while offering another way to interact with the inexpensive Chrome OS-based laptops courtesy of Google Assistant.

Both of the new Chromebooks have a seamless premium look that could well have taken a few cues from Apple's design book, and Samsung says that both machines have passed military-grade testing for durability. Users can of course take advantage of all that the Google Chrome OS universe has to offer, including the Play Store, but now they can interact with Google Assistant too – to update calendar entries, check the weather or reply to a message using their voice.

Samsung says that the Chromebook 4 and 4+ have been durability tested to military-grade standards Samsung

The Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 resolution LED display, a Celeron N4000 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 600, and comes with a 32 GB of storage/4 GB of RAM combination or 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

There's 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a 720p webcam, two 1.5 W speakers and a combo audio jack. The 11.33 x 7.96 x 0.66 in (287 x 202 x 16.7 mm), 2.6 lb (1.17 kg) Chromebook 4 offers a battery life of 12.5 hours per charge.

As the name might suggest, the Chromebook 4+ has a few extras, including the 15.6-inch Full HD LED screen and two USB-C ports to go with the single USB 3.0. Elsewhere it features the same processor, storage and memory options as its smaller sibling, and the same wireless connectivity too. This 14.16 x 9.64 x 0.65 in (359 x 244 x 16.5 mm), 3.75 lb (1.7 kg) model offers 10.5 hours of use between charges.

The Chromebook 4 has a starting price of US$229.99, while the 4+ starts at $299.99.

Source: Samsung