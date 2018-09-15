For instance, our current understanding of the Standard Model of particle physics says that quarks and leptons are the smallest components of matter. But we've thought this before – after all, the word "atom" comes from a Greek word that means indivisible. And yet it was discovered in the early 20th century that atoms are made up of even smaller elementary particles. In the 60s, these were again found to be composed of quarks and leptons. The LHC could help us figure out whether or not the rabbit hole goes deeper, with even tinier particles.