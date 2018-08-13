Lenovo crams workstation power into ultra-thin ThinkPad P1View gallery - 6 images
Aimed at professional users, the ThinkPad P1 is reported to be the company's thinnest and lightest mobile workstation. It looks to have fallen out of the pages of the X1 Carbon design book, which is no bad thing, and comes with 8th gen Intel processors, up to 64 GB of RAM and can accommodate 4 TB or storage.
The matte-black P1 looks to be quite the powerhouse laptop. Its processing brains can be optioned as 8th Generation Intel Xeon or Core flavors, including the Core i9, for clock speeds of up to 4.6 GHz. Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics can be had too, supported by up to 4 TB of M.2 PCI express SSD storage and as much as 64 GB of 2,667 MHz DDR4 RAM over two slots.
Two display options are on offer, both 15 diagonal inches: a 400 nits, 10-bit 4K touchscreen display that covers 100 percent of Adobe's color gamut and a Full HD non-touch panel with 300 nits and 72 percent NTSC color.
The ergonomic keyboard is joined by a glass touchpad out front, there's a HD webcam for video chats and an IR camera for Windows Hello, and as well as Windows 10 Pro, Linux is also offered as an operating system option. Dimensions are reported to shape up as 361.8 x 245.7 x 18.4 mm (14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 in), while the P1 has a starting weight of 1.7 kg (3.76 lb).
The mobile workstation features two Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.1 (Type A), HDMI 2.0 and mini Gigabit Ethernet ports, a 4-in-1 SD reader, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Portable power is supplied by an 80 Wh battery, but Lenovo has opted not to share how long users can expect to stay away from wall outlets between charges.
Certified ready to handle workloads from AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Creo and more, the ThinkPad P1 is due for release at the end of this month for a starting price of US$1,949.
Lenovo has also revealed a 17-inch desktop replacement called the P72 today, too. This model offers similar processor options to the P1, but with Quadro P5200 graphics on offer and up to 6 TB of storage and 128 GB of system memory, as well as 16 GB of Intel Optane memory and a 99 Wh battery – making it a good choice for mobile data crunchers. The P72 is also pegged for end of August availability, and starts at $1,799.
Source: Lenovo
