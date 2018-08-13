The matte-black P1 looks to be quite the powerhouse laptop. Its processing brains can be optioned as 8th Generation Intel Xeon or Core flavors, including the Core i9, for clock speeds of up to 4.6 GHz. Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics can be had too, supported by up to 4 TB of M.2 PCI express SSD storage and as much as 64 GB of 2,667 MHz DDR4 RAM over two slots.

