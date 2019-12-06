Pangaia launches sustainable puffer jackets filled with wildflowers

Sustainable clothing brand Pangaia has launched its very first puffer jacket series that includes the use of dried flowers instead of traditional or synthetic downs. The Flwrdwn material has taken Pangaia scientists over 10 years to develop and the end result is a vegan, fully biodegradable filling made from natural wildflowers and an aerogel biopolymer. The material also promises to be warm, breathable and hypoallergenic, offering an animal-friendly alternative to traditional duck or goose down, and a plastic-free solution to the use of synthetic and polyester microfibers.

“We have created a breakthrough vegan technology, where science meets nature to change the way the world views its fashion choices,” says Pangaia. “Our proprietary technology has taken our scientists 10 years of extensive in-lab research and development to bring you an alternative.”

To manufacture the material the company has sourced wildflowers from sustainable suppliers who contribute to habitat restoration and butterfly conservation. According to Pangaia this type of agriculture does not require irrigation and generates less greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional farming methods.

The FLWRDWN material is warm, breathable and hypoallergenic, offering an animal-friendly alternative to traditional duck or goose down Pangaia

“This kind of regenerative agriculture results in a reduction of greenhouse gas production (12 tons of CO2 per hectare of plant material)," the company claims. "The method also helps to preserve groundwater, as it doesn’t require irrigation."

While the Flwrdwn jackets aren't one-hundred-percent plastic-free, due to their lining and shell being made from recycled nylon and recycled polyester, it is a solid step in the right direction. Pangaia is committed to the goal of achieving a one-hundred-percent waste-free clothing line and has already partnered with scientists to develop and use bio-based fibers like seaweed yarn, and materials made from recycled plastic or garment waste.

"Here, scientists and technologists connect with designers and the next generation of creative minds, to create functional, sustainable products. And we believe they should be beautiful,” says Pangaia. “No matter if they are made from next generation bio materials or recycled fibers. We design products for living in, for any situation and for basic needs. Woven with smart technology, made with as many sustainable and recyclable elements as possible. It’s not 100% natural. Yet. But we’re working on it.”

The Flwrdwn puffer jacket series offers three different styles, with prices starting from US$550. Below is a video from Pangaia introducing the Flwrdwn technology.

FLWRDWN

Source: Pangaia via Treehugger