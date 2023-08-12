Pocket-size titanium tiny wrench has functional artwork vibes

We've seen some interesting spins on EDC wrenches before, but never did we think we'd call a wrench – fundamentally a utilitarian hunk of steel – "pretty." The all-new Atom Wrench from the good Scottish Highlanders at Silver Fox fits the bill, however, and it fits it well. The palm-sized, vintage-inspired bolt cranker is a piece of sculptural EDC you'll be glad to have on you, even if you rarely have the need for a wrench.

In the elevated lands of fog and fine whisky, the artisans at Silver Fox build tools for everyday "makers and menders." In the company's five years in business, it's grown a small but masterly collection that includes pry bars, measuring implements, at least one tiny "pocket axe" and other small, aesthetic hunks of functional metal.

The Atom Wrench is Silver Fox's first take on a wrench, and we find it an instant classic, as timeless as it is fresh. The company shrinks down the monkey wrench to pocket size, building it out of titanium into a featherlight 2.4-oz (69-g) package that carries comfortably in virtually any shirt or pant pocket.

The Atom Wrench may look nicer than the average wrench, but it isn't afraid to get to work Silver Fox Tools

Helping make the Atom even more pocket-friendly, Silver Fox integrates its threaded adjuster entirely into the handlebar, ensuring there's no exposed end sticking out, a common element on similar wrenches. Such an end could poke one's leg or get stuck on fabric when taking it out.

The function itself is so simple it probably doesn't need explanation, but the user spins the knurled knob to adjust the jaws to size, referencing integrated markings to identify the precise span up to 15 mm. The bronze adjustment dial provides a touch of color against the all-titanium tool body, further accented by the leather strap dangling off the handle corner.

Between its simple singular design and robust materials, the Atom Wrench should be capable of providing many years' worth of tightening down and removing of small nuts and bolts. Should it come to an early or eventual demise, both the titanium and brass are recyclable, according to Silver Fox.

Atom Wrench components Silver Fox Tools

The Atom Wrench measures 2.8 x 1 x 0.4 in (72 x 25 x 10 mm) when closed, about the size of a Bic lighter or Victorinox Recruit compact Swiss Army Knife.

Silver Fox launched its first Kickstarter campaign to bring the Atom Wrench into existence, and it stormed to victory earlier this month. Now that the campaign is over, the company plans to get the Atom Wrench up for preorder on its online shop in September for a price around £60.

Source: Kickstarter, Silver Fox Instagram

