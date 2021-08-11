Special edition Champ Swiss Army Knife bears a Damascus steel blade

Victorinox has introduced a new version of its dependable and highly versatile Champ Swiss Army Knife that packs many of the typical tools among one fresh face. The limited edition version of the venerable multitool is equipped with a blade made from Damascus steel, giving it an air of sophistication and elite performance to go with many of the familiar functions.

The Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 is cut from the same mould as Victorinox's standard Champ, packing a wide array of tools and functions into a pocket-friendly multi-tool measuring just 3.5 in (8.9 cm) long and weighing 6.5 oz (184 g).

The Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 features 29 tools in all Victorinox

This includes screwdrivers, wire strippers, a fish scaler, ruler, pliers, a chisel, metal file and saw, corkscrew, bottle opener and magnifying glass. In all, there are 29 tools onboard, all attached to a set of swiveling layers making up 1.3-inch-thick (3.3 cm) body.

Victorinox has wheeled out various limited edition models over the years with special Damascus blades, and now the time-honored Champ gets the same treatment. Waves that resemble rippled water are styled into a "Bjorkmans Twist" pattern, give the high-performance blade a distinct aesthetic to go with its extra sharp edge. The scales that make up either side of the handle are crafted from black forged carbon fiber, rather than the thermoplastics seen in the standard Champ, rounding out the special edition pocket knife.

The Swiss Champ Damast Limited Edition 2021 is priced at US$400 Victorinox

Victorinox will be handcrafting a run of 6,000 of the limited edition Swiss Champ Damast for 2021, each coming with its own gift box and a price tag of $400. They are available for order now.

Source: Victorinox