The lionfish is a major environmental problem. According to NOAA, over a million of the predators infest the warm waters of the Caribbean, Bahamas, and areas of the US south and east coasts. A native of the Indo-Pacific region, the lionfish was unknown in American waters until about 25 years ago when they began to appear and spread in large numbers. DNA analysis indicates that all the lionfish in the Americas from New England to Venezuela are descended from only a few individuals. This suggests that the fish were likely the result of a few private collectors dumping their aquaria into the sea.