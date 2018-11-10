Rounding the corner to the passenger-side wall, the next stop is down low, where Lippert has installed a fabric fold-out. A different spin on the term "pup tent," this space gives small dogs (or other pets) their own sleeping nook. We're not sure what kind of small pet needs any extra space given how large the slide-expanded motorhome interior is, but we are sure many a dog would appreciate having its own little area for napping and looking out the window.