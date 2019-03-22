Even though smartphones are still relatively new, we've become so used to them that it's easy to forget what makes them such powerful tools. Smartphones are full-blown hand computers that can be reconfigured into a surprisingly large range of different devices by simply downloading an app. Compared to something like a motor car that can only do a few things that it's been built to do, a smartphone at one moment can be a communication device, then a second later it can be a calculator, a navigation device, a radiation detector, or a chess player.