Logitech is about to dive into the wireless charging market with a stand designed in conjunction with Apple that tips the iPhone to just the right angle to watch videos while the smartphone's battery is topped up.
The Powered Wireless Charging Stand certainly has the Apple look, and has been developed and optimized for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X – though as it's Qi-certified, it's possible for other Qi-compatible phones with similar dimensions to squat in the rubber-packing U-shaped cradle.
It features temperature regulation to prevent overheating, and it's charging status LED sits to the top of the stand, but behind the iPhone so the user can focus on what's happening onscreen.
"Powered lives up to the elegance and experience of the iPhone, making your wireless charging completely seamless and keeping you connected while you power up," said Logitech's Michele Hermann. "Unlike traditional flat chargers, there's no need for exact alignment – just drop your iPhone in the cradle and go. It's a truly magical experience, especially for iPhone X users who can use Face ID with a simple glance."
The Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand will go on sale later this month for a suggested retail price of US$69.99.
Source: Logitech
