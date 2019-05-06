First fully electric tourist boats to venture into the mist of Niagara FallsView gallery - 2 images
Maid of the Mist's vessels have been ferrying tourists out towards Niagara Falls for decades, and soon visitors will be able to get up close and personal with its roaring waters in a more environmentally-friendly manner. The tourism company is set to launch a pair of all-electric boats that will not only offer a zero-emission mode of transport, but will allow visitors to take in the spectacle free of the engine noise and exhaust fumes that accompany traditional vessels.
Now being constructed in the state of Wisconsin, the new catamaran-like boats are said to be the first fully electric passenger vessels built in the US. Topped up by an onshore charging system, the onboard lithium-ion batteries can reach an 80 percent capacity in just seven minutes, allowing for quick turnaround times at an attraction that draws millions upon millions of visitors each year.
"It makes perfect sense for Maid of the Mist to be a world leader with the implementation of this green technology," said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn, pictured above. "The new vessels will carry our guests to the base of Niagara Falls, one of the world's largest sources of clean hydroelectric power."
The boats are being constructed in modules, which will be transported to a facility at Niagara Falls for assembly later this month. They are expected to enter service in September, where they will replace two older vessels constructed in 1990 and 1997.
