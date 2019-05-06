Maid of the Mist's vessels have been ferrying tourists out towards Niagara Falls for decades, and soon visitors will be able to get up close and personal with its roaring waters in a more environmentally-friendly manner. The tourism company is set to launch a pair of all-electric boats that will not only offer a zero-emission mode of transport, but will allow visitors to take in the spectacle free of the engine noise and exhaust fumes that accompany traditional vessels.