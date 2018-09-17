"What we're really interested in doing is dampening down this inflammation to see if its going to bring about clinical benefit." she tells us. "Now, what's important to realize here is that not everyone with schizophrenia is in a state of inflammation at any one time. We find about 40 percent of people with schizophrenia can have elevated cytokines in the brain or in their blood. So we think those are the ones that are going to be responsive to anti-inflammatories, it makes sense that those that are inflamed are the ones that you would want to treat."