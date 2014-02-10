© 2020 New Atlas
Architects re-imagine kiosk as fan-like folding structure

February 10, 2014
London-based architecture firm Make has re-imagined the kiosk
The design is based on origami
A model of the Make kiosk
A model of the Make kiosk
A model of the Make kiosk
A model of the Make kiosk
Construction of the Make kiosk
Construction of the Make kiosk
Construction of the Make kiosk
Construction of the Make kiosk
A finished version of the make kiosk
External aluminum detail of the kiosk
Internal aluminum detail of the kiosk
The hinge for the kiosk mechanism
The hinge for the kiosk mechanism
Part of the kiosk structure
An almost-complete kiosk
Side views of two kiosks
Fold detail of the kiosk
Side views of two kiosks
Two kiosks in-situ at Canary Wharf
The kiosks in use at Canary Wharf
A view of the kiosk's opening mechanism
The kiosks in use at Canary Wharf
A side view of the closed kiosk
A side view of the closed kiosk
A side view of the closed kiosk
A front-view of the kiosk in use
London-based architecture firm Make has re-imagined the kiosk
The humble street kiosk tends to vary little from its default box-like design. London-based architecture firm Make, however, has re-imagined the kiosk based on the concept of origami. The Make kiosk uses a fan-like folding structure that is both functional and aesthetically exciting.

The Make kiosk was created in response to a brief which called for a unit that would stand out as an enhancement to a town’s streetscape and be a positive addition even when closed. The first two kiosks produced are owned by Canary Wharf and will be used for on-going events as information points or will be rented out to vendors.

The kiosks comprise a rectangular space that is enclosed by a corrugated folding shell. Lightweight aluminum panels are used to create a front-opening enclosure that concertinas like a fan when opened and closed. The powder-coated aluminum gives a sleek matte finish and provides a resilient and durable exterior requiring minimal maintenance. The external panels have also been designed to be vandal and graffiti-proof.

The kiosk is constructed with a steel frame and a plywood-stressed skin with a waterproof membrane that shelters a 1.95 x 3 m (6.4 x 9.8 ft) interior. An insulation gap between the inner and outer surfaces helps to regulate internal temperature.

According to Make, the kiosk design has received interest from the UK and abroad, including the United States. The firm has other upcoming projects on the boil too, including a portable, recyclable small-scale cinema made from cardboard off-cuts that will be used to showcase films for the Regen Film Festival at the Ecobuild trade exhibition.

The video below shows a prototype kiosk in action.

Source: Make Architects
Kiosk part 2: Prototype

6 comments
BigGoofyGuy
It is not only cool looking but way better way better than the traditional kiosk boxes that are currently available. Perhaps it will inspire other companies to make similarly designs that add instead of taking away from a setting?
yrag
It looks great, it also looks like substantially more materials go into making this type of kiosk over traditional ones.
Drifter
The accordion concept could be applied to housing the homeless, also. Just don't get the two confused. : )
Anthony Osborne
this is Cool! now how about a kiosk Home or a Kiosk. car?
Mia H
That looks really great. I am curious what makes it graffiti-proof? Is there a coating for aluminium nowadays that spray paint can't adhere to, or allows it to be cleaned off?
I_heart_tech
I think it's the lack of a flat surface area that makes it "graffiti-proof". I personally love the design, it reminds me of a futuristic city from some video game I played years ago... maybe Deus Ex.

