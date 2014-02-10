Architects re-imagine kiosk as fan-like folding structure

The humble street kiosk tends to vary little from its default box-like design. London-based architecture firm Make, however, has re-imagined the kiosk based on the concept of origami. The Make kiosk uses a fan-like folding structure that is both functional and aesthetically exciting.

The Make kiosk was created in response to a brief which called for a unit that would stand out as an enhancement to a town’s streetscape and be a positive addition even when closed. The first two kiosks produced are owned by Canary Wharf and will be used for on-going events as information points or will be rented out to vendors.

The kiosks comprise a rectangular space that is enclosed by a corrugated folding shell. Lightweight aluminum panels are used to create a front-opening enclosure that concertinas like a fan when opened and closed. The powder-coated aluminum gives a sleek matte finish and provides a resilient and durable exterior requiring minimal maintenance. The external panels have also been designed to be vandal and graffiti-proof.

A finished version of the make kiosk

The kiosk is constructed with a steel frame and a plywood-stressed skin with a waterproof membrane that shelters a 1.95 x 3 m (6.4 x 9.8 ft) interior. An insulation gap between the inner and outer surfaces helps to regulate internal temperature.

According to Make, the kiosk design has received interest from the UK and abroad, including the United States. The firm has other upcoming projects on the boil too, including a portable, recyclable small-scale cinema made from cardboard off-cuts that will be used to showcase films for the Regen Film Festival at the Ecobuild trade exhibition.

The video below shows a prototype kiosk in action.

Source: Make Architects