Wallypower superyacht erases line between indoors and out with fold-out balconies

One of the truly grand superyachts previewed at last week's Monaco Yacht Show, the 165 Wallypower combines hard, sharp angles with natural curves for a look that's positively arresting. The 164-foot (50-m) concept is crafted to power through the water with a wave-piercing hull and diesel-driven water jet powertrain. When it stops for respite, it opens up to the sea with a series of fold-out balconies and bulwarks running its flanks, embracing the salt air and undulating sea.

Wally has a history of striking yacht and tender designs, and the new 165 concept proves its history will only grow richer now that it's part of the Feretti Group. With help from its overlords at Feretti, Wally was able to concentrate the expertise of two industry icons, yacht designer Espen Øino and Wally founder Luca Bassani, creating an unabashedly bold and distinctive breed of medium-range Mediterranean cruiser.

The 165 Wallypower pulls foundational elements from the fast, potent 118 Wallypower, molding them into a larger, more leisurely vessel optimized for blue-sky cruising. That starts with Wally's sharp, taut hull shaping. The vertical, blade-like bow slices through the water and pairs convincingly with the sturdy foredeck and powerful, angular glass-wrapped bridge.

Wally debuted the new 165 project at the Monaco Yacht Show Wally

With the extensive use of glass bulwarks, Wally blurs the line between indoors and outdoors. Integrated balconies drop down off the main deck saloon and dining area to further erase that divide, offering guests the opportunity to step outside and hover over top the sparkling sea below.

The main deck is home to the owner's stateroom, while the lower deck houses the four ensuite guest cabins, along with crew and service areas. There's space for up to 10 guests and nine crew members.

The 165 cascades gradually down via a series of staircases. On the roomy sundeck, passengers enjoy a large bar and settee protected by glass bulwarks and an open-air lounge area, while those wishing to cool down can scamper downstairs to the main deck to access the pool and covered dining area. The staircases flanking the pool roll down onto a spacious beach club at water's edge. Here, drop-down bulwarks create a wide aft deck with U-shaped seating for taking in sun and sea. The tender garage is on the other end of the boat, tucked away neatly under the foredeck.

Features include lots of panoramic glass, fold-out balconies and an expanding beach club Wally

The 499-gross tonnage 165 Wallypower relies on a diesel-engined water jet propulsion system. Estimates put its top speed at 30 knots (35 mph, 56 km/h).

Wally revealed the 165 Wallypower project in Monaco, where it remained a series of exterior design renderings. We certainly hope a fully constructed version brightens up a major international yacht show in the years ahead.

Source: Wally