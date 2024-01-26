Piercing carbon speed yacht tops 110 mph without skimping on luxury

German upstart yacht builder Mayla looks to launch a new breed of boat that marries the all-out performance of a speedboat with the luxury of a yacht. Its newly debuted 44-foot (13.5-m) GT looks like the tip of a harpoon ready to split air and water molecules as it bullets toward a targeted three-figure top speed. But the sleek vessel also brings along a spacious cockpit area for basking in the sun, a cabin for weekending, and a water toy garage-cum-beach club. Buyers can choose from a full selection of gas, diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains, cranking output over 3,000 hp for speeds topping 100 knots (185 km/h).

Boating enthusiasts at heart, Mayla founders Christopher Gelsdorf and Olivier Arnault bring a strong background in sports car manufacturing optimization to the high-performance yacht market, setting out to create yachts with a combination of power, speed, eco-friendliness, and onboard luxury and comfort the ocean has never seen. They founded Mayla in late 2021, brought on a team of yachting experts and engineers, designed, developed and built the first boat, and are now holding the world premiere of the Mayla GT at Boat Düsseldorf 2024.

The all-new Mayla GT "represents a paradigm shift in the luxury sports boat sector," says Mayla Mayla Yachts

"Launching the Mayla GT at Boot Düsseldorf is an exhilarating milestone for us at Mayla," Gelsdorf said last week ahead of the show. "This high-end carbon-fiber superboat embodies our dedication to redefining luxury powerboats. Its fusion of cutting-edge technology, unmatched performance, and unwavering commitment to elegance marks a new era in the world of luxury sports boats."

As part of that cutting-edge technology package, Mayla uses several strategies to keep the GT as sleek as possible, promoting both all-out performance and range-boosting efficiency. It starts by building its hull entirely out of carbon prepeg for weights as low as 3.8 tons. With a 44-foot length and 10-foot (3-m) beam, that lithe hull looks more like a racing powerboat than a pleasure boat.

The Mayla GT gives owners the thrills of a powerboat with the luxury and comfort of a yacht Mayla Yachts

To further improve on-water dynamics, Mayla outfits the deep-V monohull with twin transversal steps and patented Petestep deflectors. It explains that the transversal steps introduce air bubbles below the hull, increasing top speed capability. The Petestep deflectors, meanwhile, direct spray water down and aft to decrease energy usage by up to 35 percent, increase stability, reduce noise and provide an overall more efficient planing motion.

Combine that slim, efficiency-optimized hull with some serious power and watch it explode to speeds between 50 and 100+ knots. Actual top speed figures vary by the specific motor pair the buyer selects for powering the MSA surface drive propellers. The Düsseldorf premiere vessel features the entry-level pair of 650-hp supercharged V8s. Developed in an ongoing collaboration between GM Marine and Ilmor, each of those V8s is a marine-grade version of GM's well-known LT4, of C7 Corvette and current Cadillac Blackwing fame. The twin units team for a top speed of 70+ knots (130+ km/h).

Depending upon the powertrain selected, the Mayla GT tops out between 50 and 100+ knots Mayla Yachts

Those looking to crank it up further can go with the 2,200-hp GTR or 3,100-hp GTR-R gas-engine models, which push top speed to 80+ knots (148+ km/h) and 100+ knots (185+ km/h), respectively. Buyers who prefer sustainability over speed will want to look more closely at the 2,200-hp 50-knot (93-km/h) all-electric E-GT model or diesel-electric hybrid E-GTR version that pairs the same electric powertrain with a 400-hp diesel engine, pushing top speed up to 60 knots (111 km/h). There's also a 1,700-hp diesel GTO model.

All that talk about horsepower, hydrodynamics and slim carbon construction might make the Mayla GT look like a one-trick pony focused solely on speed. However, the idea is to store all that power and speed at the captain's tingling fingertips while offering a comfortable, luxurious experience that's equally ready to host a small party or lounge away the afternoon on sun-dazzled crystal waters.

The beach club is also the electric transom door for the water toy garage Mayla Yachts

Once the GT drops from 100 to 0 (or at least a modest cruising speed), up to eight passengers can enjoy the open multipurpose cockpit area. They'll find a sundeck with sliding loungers, a wet bar and BBQ, and a foldaway dining table. They can also saunter aft and step down to dip their toes in the water on the beach club platform atop the open electric transom door of the jet ski garage. Whatever they choose to do, an underwater lighting system and premium audio system are there to build the ambiance.

Below deck, the GT houses a cabin with double bed, a sofa lounge, a wardrobe and vanity, a head with separate shower; and an entertainment system with TVs and premium audio. The vessel carries 200 liters of fresh water and has a 22-L hot water system. Air conditioning is available optionally.

Mayla offers a variety of color and material options Mayla Yachts

Mayla has not released pricing, but we've reached out the company's PR team to request it. We'll update with any concrete pricing info they can provide. In the meantime, we'll have to be content to leave things at "not cheap." Those who need not worry how high that price will be can set up a sea trial through Mayla's website. The trials will begin in Spring 2024 at a yet-to-be-announced (but exclusive!) European location.

Source: Mayla Yachts

