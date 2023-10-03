R30 electric day cruiser revealed ahead of official December launch

Former Tesla exec John Vo swapped electric cars for boats late last year with the launch of the Blue Innovations Group. Now the Florida-based startup has announced its new flagship leisure craft, the R30 electric day cruiser.

"The R30 will provide the ultimate boating experience for customers with uncompromised safety, performance, style, and value while being environmentally friendly," said Vo, former Global Head of Manufacturing at Tesla, in a press statement.

The electric day cruiser is reported to be the first of its kind to be designed and built in Florida, and has been in testing and validation since the company made its public debut at the CES trade show back in January – though the only images we have are renders. It measures 30 ft (9.14 m) in length, has a 10-ft (3-m) beam and stands 9.5 ft (2.89 m) above the waterline.

The 221-kWh battery pack is reckoned good for up to 8 hours of cruising on the water Blue Innovations Group

The half-walkaround boat can accommodate up to 12 people, features a kitchenette on deck with onboard fridge, sink and cooktop, and an "ocean terrace" area at the stern that sports fold up/down platforms for dive-off points, plus a recliner for catching some rays or seating with a fold-down table.

The helm is kitted out with yoke steering and a dual-touchscreen infotainment system comprising an instrument cluster, chart plotter and media system. Access to the cabin is to the left, which can serve as an office, entertainment space or climate-controlled overnight sleeper and features an interactive display, storage, safe box and bathroom with sink and bidet.

The helm features yoke steering and a dual-screen infotainment system Blue Innovations Group

The R30 features dual motors with 800 horses on tap for a target top speed of 45 mph (39 knots), or cruising at less than half that. Its 221-kWh battery pack has a target runtime of 8 hours, with support for DC fast-charging for a top-up to 80% capacity in 45 minutes.

The e-boat also comes packing an expandable 2.7-kW solar canopy that provides shade for passengers as well as energy harvesting for the battery bank, with the Blue Innovations Group reckoning that a week of basking in sunlight will be rewarded with a charge to 50% capacity.

The 2.7-kW solar canopy expands to provide shade for passengers as well as charging the batteries Blue Innovations Group

"We are thrilled to launch the R30 in St. Petersburg, Florida, a community that has embraced our mission from the very beginning," said Vo. "The R30 is a testament to American innovation and the cutting-edge technologies emerging from the State of Florida."

The official launch of the R30 is expected to happen in December, but potential customers are already being offered the chance to lay down a deposit of US$1,000 towards a final price of $300,000 – though folks can opt to reserve one of the first hundred e-boats off the production line for a down payment of $5,000. Deliveries are expected to start from Q3 2024.

Source: Blue Innovations Group