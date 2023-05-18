© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

BMW's panoramic electric hydrofoil soars above the waters of Cannes

By C.C. Weiss
May 18, 2023
BMW's panoramic electric hydrofoil soars above the waters of Cannes
BMW Designworks outdoes itself with the new Icon electric hydrofoil
BMW Designworks outdoes itself with the new Icon electric hydrofoil
View 30 Images
BMW presents the Icon electric hydrofoil
1/30
BMW presents the Icon electric hydrofoil
The Icon features a sharply creased, angular bow that immediately gives way to a tall, widening glasshouse
2/30
The Icon features a sharply creased, angular bow that immediately gives way to a tall, widening glasshouse
A stern fin hints at the hydrofoils below
3/30
A stern fin hints at the hydrofoils below
BMW presents the Icon electric hydrofoil
4/30
BMW presents the Icon electric hydrofoil
The green roof and superstructure reminds us of an aircraft
5/30
The green roof and superstructure reminds us of an aircraft
The BMW x Tyde Icon can wander up to 50 nautical miles a charge
6/30
The BMW x Tyde Icon can wander up to 50 nautical miles a charge
The large prism-inspired windows create dramatic views in every direction and an interior light show
7/30
The large prism-inspired windows create dramatic views in every direction and an interior light show
Instead of a boat show or auto show, BMW and Tyde debuted the Icon at this year's Cannes Film Festival, a vessel worthy of the big screen
8/30
Instead of a boat show or auto show, BMW and Tyde debuted the Icon at this year's Cannes Film Festival, a vessel worthy of the big screen
Piloting the Icon out at sea
9/30
Piloting the Icon out at sea
BMW says the Icon is ready for production, so we might see more of it in the future
10/30
BMW says the Icon is ready for production, so we might see more of it in the future
The Icon features hardware derived from BMW i vehicles
11/30
The Icon features hardware derived from BMW i vehicles
BMW does not specify how long charging takes
12/30
BMW does not specify how long charging takes
BMW Icon fore lounge
13/30
BMW Icon fore lounge
The Icon cruises at roughly 24 knots
14/30
The Icon cruises at roughly 24 knots
BMW's Icon looks like an architectural project that belongs on land, but it's actually an innovative electric hydrofoil
15/30
BMW's Icon looks like an architectural project that belongs on land, but it's actually an innovative electric hydrofoil
With two 100-kW electric motors and three hydrofoils, the Icon can hit a top speed of 30 knots
16/30
With two 100-kW electric motors and three hydrofoils, the Icon can hit a top speed of 30 knots
BMW Designworks outdoes itself with the new Icon electric hydrofoil
17/30
BMW Designworks outdoes itself with the new Icon electric hydrofoil
BMW Designworks Icon design rendering
18/30
BMW Designworks Icon design rendering
This rendering shows the Icon's triangular shape
19/30
This rendering shows the Icon's triangular shape
The helm station features the latest in car-derived controls
20/30
The helm station features the latest in car-derived controls
At the dock
21/30
At the dock
BMW x Tyde Icon salon
22/30
BMW x Tyde Icon salon
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
23/30
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
BMW Designworks Icon design rendering
24/30
BMW Designworks Icon design rendering
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
25/30
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
26/30
BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
BMW x Tyde Icon powertrain layout
27/30
BMW x Tyde Icon powertrain layout
Stepping aboard the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
28/30
Stepping aboard the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
On board the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
29/30
On board the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
On board the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
30/30
On board the BMW x Tyde Icon electric hydrofoil
View gallery - 30 images

The all-new Icon electric hydrofoil looks far more like a design project than a BMW, but in fact, it's both. A collaboration between BMW Group Designworks, German boat builder TYDE, and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the vessel could certainly make an impressive movie prop, but instead it debuts in real life on the waters just outside the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The Icon features enough BMW i battery power for up to 50 nautical miles (93 km), a trio of hydrofoils for quiet, efficient and fast cruising, and more than enough windows for paparazzi-grade celebrity gawking.

Technically this vessel is called THE ICON by its creators, but that's just way too pretentious to acknowledge more than once, so we'll stick with Icon. And we're not sure it's so much an icon as a maverick, a design renegade even within the nascent world of electric hydrofoils, where unusual styling still reigns.

BMW's Icon looks like an architectural project that belongs on land, but it's actually an innovative electric hydrofoil
BMW's Icon looks like an architectural project that belongs on land, but it's actually an innovative electric hydrofoil

The Icon looks more like a piece of dramatic land architecture with aircraft-inspired elements than it does a boat. Its oversized, prism-like glasshouse comes sandwiched between a plinth of a hull and winglike roof colored in a distinctive shade of contrasting green. The near symmetry created by the tall stern fin and similarly angled creased bow serves to contain an utter lack of symmetry in between.

The Icon's arresting styling isn't merely for show from the outside, as the design is meant to offer a singular experience on board. The windows, of course, provide incomparable views as far as the eye can see, and the downward-facing lower panels promise to play perfectly with the high ride of the foiling system. Meanwhile, the triangular broadening from bow to stern opens up a 14.7-ft-wide (4.5-m) entry to the aft lounge, also covered from floor to ceiling in glass.

This rendering shows the Icon's triangular shape
This rendering shows the Icon's triangular shape

Inside, the aft salon features angular furniture every bit as avant garde as the vessel itself. Reflective bases redirect the natural light flooding through the windows onto the carpet for a dazzling kaleidoscope-like show. The seats rotate 360 degrees to encourage socialization and flexibility in viewing angle.

BMW x Tyde Icon salon
BMW x Tyde Icon salon

The arrangement of furniture follows the craft's triangular form, as the generously furnished salon gives way to a dramatic single-seat command station and small fore lounge. Ordinarily, a large, solid crease positioned directly in front of the captain's chair would be a design dealbreaker, but the Icon's angled full-height windows just port and starboard of that crease appear to provide sufficient visibility.

BMW brings some automotive inspiration to the helm, where a digital command center replaces traditional nautical controls. A race-inspired wheel sits just aft and below of an oversized 32-in 6K HMI touchscreen running BMW Operating System 8 for intuitive, luxury car-derived controls. The digital information presentation and voice commands are reminiscent of a being on the road, inside an electric BMW.

The helm station features the latest in car-derived controls
The helm station features the latest in car-derived controls

The Icon carries six BMW i batteries totaling 240 kWh. Combine that power stack with the drag-reducing foils and a pair of 100-kW motors, and the 43.14-ft (13.14-m) vessel is able to travel up to 50 nautical miles (93 km) per charge and hit a top speed of 30 knots (56 km/h). Cruising speed sits at 24 knots (44 km/h).

As for Hans Zimmer's role in the design, the frequent BMW collaborator developed the soundtrack for the voyage, which passengers can enjoy over the vessel-wide Dolby Atmos system. A tablet control system lets passengers adjust audio settings and other infotainment features.

The Icon features hardware derived from BMW i vehicles
The Icon features hardware derived from BMW i vehicles

While the Icon looks more like movie-bound fantasy, BMW classifies the Cannes debut as production-ready. It says the boat is underpinned by a readily adaptable platform that can be adjusted around buyers' needs, whether commercial or private.

Source: BMW

View gallery - 30 images

Tags

MarineBMWHydrofoilElectric Boats
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!