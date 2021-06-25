Slick, small Wave e-550 electric boat surges onto open water

Combining "Catalan creativity and exuberance with Italian taste and technology," new Italo-Spanish shipyard Magonis has gone green with its first boat. The striking 18-foot (5.5-m) Wave e-550 runabout treats buyers to a quartet of all-electric outboard options to create the perfect clean, quiet day on the water, even on waterways that ban gas engines. Lightweight vacuum-infused construction, iPad control, Fusion surround sound and wireless smartphone charging ensure that the vessel appeals to the new generation of seafarer.

Magonis has been developing the Wave e-550 since 2017, putting particular focus on its Light X Pro vacuum infusion composite construction process, which keeps the dry weight of the vessel down to 740 pounds (335 kg). Along with the low weight, the company promises the build ensures faster, unsinkable performance on the water and long-lasting durability.

The e-550 looks sharp and fast from profile view, its gelcoated hull appearing ready to burst forward ... with or without the jolt of electric motor power. The sleek curves of the hull contrast neatly with the sharp-cornered stainless steel frame of the tinted wraparound windscreen.

The Magonis Wave e-550 launched at the Venice Boat Show in May Magonis/Andrea Muscatello

The Wave e-550 can accommodate up to six people at sea and includes a U-shaped sofa at the bow. The sofa converts optionally to a three-person sun lounge and a dining area with available telescopic table. An available 42-L Isotherm fridge keeps drinks frosty for all.

Magonis buyers can define the character of their individual Wave e-550 by selecting from four different electric outboards. The base-level 4-kW Torqeedo Cruise 4.0 RL is aimed at buyers looking to take it slow and steady on smaller lakes and canals, limiting speed to a modest 5 knots (9.3 km/h). Those who want the ability to cruise a mix of lake and sea can step up to the Torqeedo Cruise 10.0 RL, which raises output to 10 kilowatts and speed to 9 knots (16.7 km/h).

Along with two Torqeedo options, Magonis offers two Mag Power options Magonis/Andrea Muscatello



Still too slow and modest? Magonis adds a pair of MAG Power RL options with 18 and 30 kW, respectively. It defines the 18-kW, 14-knot (26-km/h) variant as a capable coastal cruiser and island hopper, the 30-kW version as the most versatile of the bunch, good for everything from cruising, to racing at up to 22 knots (41 km/h), to wakeboard towing.

The batteries that accompany each motor range between 5 and 23 kWh. Magonis recognizes that range will fluctuate heavily based on boat specs, conditions and other factors but estimates that the Wave e-550 can cruise around at 5 knots for up to 12 hours, which equates to about 60 nautical miles or 69 land miles (111 km). That figures only one person aboard, though, so captains will want to erase that range from their minds when piloting a full boat.

The available iPad serves as a navigator and can remove and carry with the captain Magonis/Andrea Muscatello

Buyers can further enhance the Wave e-550 with a slew of options, starting by topping the console with a docked 12.9-in iPad Pro with IP68 waterproof case. The tablet comes with a 12-month subscription to the Navionics chart app. Also on offer are a wireless smartphone charger for the captain, a dual 120-W speaker Fusion marine audio system, a shower and a full-teak deck. Base prices start at €33,485 (approx. US$40,000) for the 4-kW Torqeedo model, rising to €68,960 ($82,350) for the MAG Power 30-driven version. Both prices include VAT.

Magonis held the Wave e-550's world premiere at last month's Venice Boat Show. It does its design work from its Barcelona headquarters and manufacturing in Sabaudia, Italy.

Source: Magonis

