Mazu 82 yacht blends bulletproof glass and carbon composites

By C.C. Weiss
July 23, 2020
The Mazu 82 includes a glass deckhouse and open, multipurpose foredeck
The Mazu 82 pictured with bimini tops
Bird's eye view of the new Mazu 82
A look at the aft deck and swimming platform
The Mazu 82 includes a glass deckhouse and open, multipurpose foredeck
The Mazu 82 has a top speed of 40 knots and cruising speed of 35 knots
Along with the glass-heavy deckhouse, Mazu incorporates many windows into the hull itself
The first Mazu 82 buyer specified the combination staircase/seating
On the water
The 82 is powered by three Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines
Mazu estimates a range of 400 nautical miles
Mazu blends carbon composite sandwich construction and some bulletproof glass in the 82 design
Mazu announced the first 82 sale earlier this year and more recently delivered the vessel to its owner
Mazu 82 master cabin
The 22-mm windscreen glass is actually bulletproof
Small bar/DJ booth on the main deck
The deckhouse has a spacious lounge with sofa seating, bar and entertainment system
On board the Mazu 82
Helm seating
Aft lounge area
A look inside the windscreen
Peeking at the helm station through the retractable sunroof
On board the Mazu 82
Aft staircase/stadium seating
The lower living area benefits from an open-ceiling design that brings light directly from the glass above
Illuminated staircase from the main deck
The galley also sits below a high ceiling of glass
Enjoy below-deck sunlight during the day and starry sky views at night
The retractable aluminum sunroof was supplied by Opac, a roof specialist in the nautical and automotive industries
Mazu 82 galley
Inside the deckhouse with roof retracted
The entertainment system includes a pop-up TV and Dali audio
Foredeck in use as an open-air cinema
Foredeck set up for on-water dining
VIP cabin
Twin cabin
Light on the sea and striking to the eye, the new 82 from Turkey's Mazu Yachts emerges as the fruit of cutting-edge technology and modern styling. Its carbon-composite hull sits powerful atop the water, laying the foundation for a deckhouse built from glass so sturdy some of it is actually bulletproof. A 3,000-hp Volvo engine trio, retractable sunroof, sunlight-bathed interior and multifunctional deck spaces combine to make it a vessel like no other.

A true amalgam of muscular design and well-appointed luxury, the 25-m (82-foot) 82 looks very much like a no-nonsense, speed-oriented yacht from its front through profile views, the sharp bow splitting the sea ahead as the captain gazes intently through the swept-back windscreen. Indeed, power and performance are a central part of the 82's story, as its three Volvo Penta IPS engines partner up with the light, rigid carbon-composite sandwich construction to ensure smooth cruising at speeds up to 40 knots (74 km/h).

Along with the glass-heavy deckhouse, Mazu incorporates many windows into the hull itself
Along with the glass-heavy deckhouse, Mazu incorporates many windows into the hull itself


The flush main deck provides a sturdy base for the greenhouse-like deckhouse. Mazu strives to connect the deck and roof with large panes, single pieces where it can, increasing glass thickness as necessary to support the applications. The windshield is crafted from 22-mm (0.9-in) laminated, tempered glass with a PVB interlay, making it literally bulletproof. The use of glass extends into the hull itself, where stretched windows let in plenty of light below-deck.

A look inside the windscreen
A look inside the windscreen

The helm station behind the ballistic windshield sits just fore of a spacious lounge that basks in the natural light and sweeping ocean views afforded by the glass encasement. Should guests still feel a little stuffy, the retractable aluminum roof custom-made by Italian nautical roof specialist Opac brings in salt-infused air and views from above. The sofa and table stand across the floor from an entertainment center with retractable TV and sound system, a bar area just beside it.

The entertainment system includes a pop-up TV and Dali audio
The entertainment system includes a pop-up TV and Dali audio

Walk past the bar and follow the steps below, and one is treated to a rather grand open space bathed in the light flooding through the glass ceiling high above. One side is dedicated to a cozy living area with wraparound sofa and flush-mounted flat-panel television, while the other features a warm, crisp-edged galley with high-end equipment from Gaggenau. Overnight accommodations are readily available in the form of a master cabin and guest cabins.

Mazu worked with an independent interior designer for the first time on the 82, and Tanju Özelgin was heavily influenced by land-based architecture in laying out the floor plan, emphasizing freestanding furniture and utilizing a bespoke lighting system to ensure continuity in warm, inviting light long after sea swallows sun. Helping tie his overarching vision together are natural woods, leathers and bronze-hued hardware.

Illuminated staircase from the main deck
Illuminated staircase from the main deck

Back outside, the owner requested the aft deck drop to water level via terraced steps wide enough to sit and lie down on. A sofa integrated into the center of the lower staircase announces this functionality. Above, an open-air bar and lounge complete the aft deck, while the foredeck is left an open, flexible space that can be used to seat up to 12 around a dining table, set up an outdoor cinema or as a sunbathing area.

A look at the aft deck and swimming platform
A look at the aft deck and swimming platform


According to Mazu's announcement this month, the first 82 owner took delivery recently and intends to use his new vessel as something of a floating home/office to keep away from the COVID chaos muddying the other side of the shoreline. With 4,500 liters of fuel on board, he'll be able to journey roughly 400 nautical miles (741 km) between fuelings.

Source: Mazu Yachts

