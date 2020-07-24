Mazu 82 yacht blends bulletproof glass and carbon composites

Light on the sea and striking to the eye, the new 82 from Turkey's Mazu Yachts emerges as the fruit of cutting-edge technology and modern styling. Its carbon-composite hull sits powerful atop the water, laying the foundation for a deckhouse built from glass so sturdy some of it is actually bulletproof. A 3,000-hp Volvo engine trio, retractable sunroof, sunlight-bathed interior and multifunctional deck spaces combine to make it a vessel like no other.

A true amalgam of muscular design and well-appointed luxury, the 25-m (82-foot) 82 looks very much like a no-nonsense, speed-oriented yacht from its front through profile views, the sharp bow splitting the sea ahead as the captain gazes intently through the swept-back windscreen. Indeed, power and performance are a central part of the 82's story, as its three Volvo Penta IPS engines partner up with the light, rigid carbon-composite sandwich construction to ensure smooth cruising at speeds up to 40 knots (74 km/h).

Along with the glass-heavy deckhouse, Mazu incorporates many windows into the hull itself Mazu Yachts



The flush main deck provides a sturdy base for the greenhouse-like deckhouse. Mazu strives to connect the deck and roof with large panes, single pieces where it can, increasing glass thickness as necessary to support the applications. The windshield is crafted from 22-mm (0.9-in) laminated, tempered glass with a PVB interlay, making it literally bulletproof. The use of glass extends into the hull itself, where stretched windows let in plenty of light below-deck.

A look inside the windscreen Mazu Yachts

The helm station behind the ballistic windshield sits just fore of a spacious lounge that basks in the natural light and sweeping ocean views afforded by the glass encasement. Should guests still feel a little stuffy, the retractable aluminum roof custom-made by Italian nautical roof specialist Opac brings in salt-infused air and views from above. The sofa and table stand across the floor from an entertainment center with retractable TV and sound system, a bar area just beside it.

The entertainment system includes a pop-up TV and Dali audio Mazu Yachts

Walk past the bar and follow the steps below, and one is treated to a rather grand open space bathed in the light flooding through the glass ceiling high above. One side is dedicated to a cozy living area with wraparound sofa and flush-mounted flat-panel television, while the other features a warm, crisp-edged galley with high-end equipment from Gaggenau. Overnight accommodations are readily available in the form of a master cabin and guest cabins.

Mazu worked with an independent interior designer for the first time on the 82, and Tanju Özelgin was heavily influenced by land-based architecture in laying out the floor plan, emphasizing freestanding furniture and utilizing a bespoke lighting system to ensure continuity in warm, inviting light long after sea swallows sun. Helping tie his overarching vision together are natural woods, leathers and bronze-hued hardware.

Illuminated staircase from the main deck Mazu Yachts

Back outside, the owner requested the aft deck drop to water level via terraced steps wide enough to sit and lie down on. A sofa integrated into the center of the lower staircase announces this functionality. Above, an open-air bar and lounge complete the aft deck, while the foredeck is left an open, flexible space that can be used to seat up to 12 around a dining table, set up an outdoor cinema or as a sunbathing area.

A look at the aft deck and swimming platform Mazu Yachts



According to Mazu's announcement this month, the first 82 owner took delivery recently and intends to use his new vessel as something of a floating home/office to keep away from the COVID chaos muddying the other side of the shoreline. With 4,500 liters of fuel on board, he'll be able to journey roughly 400 nautical miles (741 km) between fuelings.

Source: Mazu Yachts