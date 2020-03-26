© 2020 New Atlas
Marine

Rand aims for high speed and long range for latest electric powerboat

By Paul Ridden
March 26, 2020
Rand aims for high speed and l...
The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months
The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months
View 10 Images
The Leisure 28 Electric has been constructed using recycled plastics and bio-based hybrid materials
1/10
The Leisure 28 Electric has been constructed using recycled plastics and bio-based hybrid materials
A number of electric motor options are available, including a new sterndrive propulsion system that offers a top speed of over 40 knots
2/10
A number of electric motor options are available, including a new sterndrive propulsion system that offers a top speed of over 40 knots
The Leisure 28 Electric is built for two, but can accommodate another 10 guests for a day our on the water
3/10
The Leisure 28 Electric is built for two, but can accommodate another 10 guests for a day our on the water
The 120-kWh lithium battery option should be good for around two hours on the water
4/10
The 120-kWh lithium battery option should be good for around two hours on the water
The table in the seating area can be lowered to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge
5/10
The table in the seating area can be lowered to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge
The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months
6/10
The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months
Quietly cruising down the river without disturbing land-lubbers
7/10
Quietly cruising down the river without disturbing land-lubbers
Rand says that the Leisure 28 Electric should be a viable alternative to fossil-fueled powerboats
8/10
Rand says that the Leisure 28 Electric should be a viable alternative to fossil-fueled powerboats
The helm includes a touchscreen infotainment system
9/10
The helm includes a touchscreen infotainment system
Below deck, the sleeping quarters feature a queen-sized bed
10/10
Below deck, the sleeping quarters feature a queen-sized bed
View gallery - 10 images

Danish boat maker Rand has announced the latest flavor of its flagship model, which was first introduced in January 2018. The Leisure 28 Electric has been designed to go faster and farther than all before her.

The Leisure 28 Electric powerboat can be had with an all-new e-drive stern propulsion system that comprises an "ultra-high efficiency permanent magnet" 240-kW motor and modular lithium battery pack at up to 120 kWh. This combination will offer top speeds of over 40 knots (72 km/h), and a range of 140 nautical miles (about 260 km) per charge or up to two hours on the water, which Rand says not only sets a new standard for electric performance but should also make its latest e-boat a viable alternative to fossil-fueled powerboats.

The table in the seating area can be lowered to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge
The table in the seating area can be lowered to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge

The 844-cm (27.6-ft)-long powerboat has been constructed using recycled plastics and bio-based hybrid materials, with a wide (259-cm/8.5-ft) hull developed for stability. It's been designed for two but has seating for up to 12, and features a large table that can be collapsed to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge.

There's a touchscreen entertainment system at the helm, a built-in kitchen and bar in the cockpit, a bathing platform to the rear of the boat and, below deck, the sleeping quarters feature a queen-sized bed.

The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months for starting price of €178,000 (about US$195k).

Source: Rand Boats

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

MarineElectric BoatsLuxuryBoats
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More