Rand aims for high speed and long range for latest electric powerboat

Danish boat maker Rand has announced the latest flavor of its flagship model, which was first introduced in January 2018. The Leisure 28 Electric has been designed to go faster and farther than all before her.

The Leisure 28 Electric powerboat can be had with an all-new e-drive stern propulsion system that comprises an "ultra-high efficiency permanent magnet" 240-kW motor and modular lithium battery pack at up to 120 kWh. This combination will offer top speeds of over 40 knots (72 km/h), and a range of 140 nautical miles (about 260 km) per charge or up to two hours on the water, which Rand says not only sets a new standard for electric performance but should also make its latest e-boat a viable alternative to fossil-fueled powerboats.

The table in the seating area can be lowered to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge Rand Boats

The 844-cm (27.6-ft)-long powerboat has been constructed using recycled plastics and bio-based hybrid materials, with a wide (259-cm/8.5-ft) hull developed for stability. It's been designed for two but has seating for up to 12, and features a large table that can be collapsed to form the base of a "kingsize" sun lounge.

There's a touchscreen entertainment system at the helm, a built-in kitchen and bar in the cockpit, a bathing platform to the rear of the boat and, below deck, the sleeping quarters feature a queen-sized bed.

The Leisure 28 Electric is expected to be available in the coming months for starting price of €178,000 (about US$195k).

Source: Rand Boats