Sealegs introduces the largest amphibious production boat in the world

New Zealand boatbuilding company Sealegs has graced our pages with a long line of interesting amphibious watercraft over the past decade and a half, but none with the footprint of the forthcoming 12m Cabin RIB. Sealegs says the newly announced boat is not only the largest it has produced, but the largest amphibious production boat in the world, with a 12-meter (40-ft) length and enough space aboard for 12 people.

As the world's largest commercial-grade amphibious watercraft, the Sealegs 12m Cabin RIB boasts some beefy machinery to help it move through the water and across dry land, all drawing juice from a 500-liter (132 gal) fuel tank.

According to Sealegs, the very first 12m Cabin RIB has already been sold to a client in Europe Sealegs

This starts with hydraulic wheel motors built into the 500-mm-wide (20-in) tires that deliver 9,000 Nm (6,638 lb-ft) of torque and all-wheel drive, and make for a top land speed of 8 km/h (5 mph). Once the boat hits the water, a pair of twin 400-hp outboard motors take over and propel the boat to a top speed of almost 40 knots (46 mph, 74 km/h.

A range of layouts are available for the 12m Cabin RIB, with options for up to four berths and a fully enclosed and lockable cabin fitted with panoramic windows. Also onboard is an electric sun roof and a galley complete with a stove, sink and fridge and toilet.

The dining area inside the 12m Cabin RIB Sealegs

Depending on how the customer chooses to configure their vessel, the Sealegs 12m Cabin RIB can accommodate as many as 12 people including the driver, with a retractable boarding platform letting folks easily hop on and off.

Source: Sealegs