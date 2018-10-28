If you live or have traveled near mountains, you may have, from time to time, seen long, white plumes that seem to stream away from the peaks, making them look like active volcanoes ready to blow their tops. In fact, these are orographic or lee clouds. They're caused by winds blowing over the mountains that, like air flowing over a wing, experience a sudden change in pressure as they reach the summit. The result is the condensation of water vapor, which turns into ice crystals at high altitudes.