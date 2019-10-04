© 2019 New Atlas
Materials

German tech bends glass sheets at right angles

By Ben Coxworth
October 04, 2019
German tech bends glass sheets...
The process was used to bend these 3 mm-thick sheets of laminated safety glass
The process was used to bend these 3 mm-thick sheets of laminated safety glass
View 2 Images
An insulating glass panel, created using the new process
1/2
An insulating glass panel, created using the new process
The process was used to bend these 3 mm-thick sheets of laminated safety glass
2/2
The process was used to bend these 3 mm-thick sheets of laminated safety glass

Ordinarily, if a window goes around the corner of a building, it's made of two flat panes of glass that are joined together by a metal rail or glue. Now, though, German scientists have developed a method of bending a single sheet of glass to a 90-degree angle – without affecting its optical properties.

Although panes of glass can already be heated and then bent to a certain extent, very sharp angles have reportedly not been previously possible. Additionally, because the usual process involves heating the entire sheet to the point that it becomes soft and malleable, deformations can form at the points where the glass is supported in the oven.

In order to get around those limitations, researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechanics of Materials devised a technique which begins with a flat pane of glass being placed in an oven that's preheated to about 500 ºC (932 ºF). This is just below the "transition point" at which glass becomes malleable, so the oven's supports don't produce any deformations.

A mirror-guided laser is then used to heat the glass a little bit more, but only along a straight line going down the middle of the sheet – the rest of the pane stays at 500 degrees. As a result, the glass becomes soft only along that one line. When the supports are subsequently removed from beneath one side of the pane, gravity causes the sheet to bend along the softened line, naturally going to a 90-degree angle. Once the bent glass cools, it becomes entirely rigid again.

An insulating glass panel, created using the new process
An insulating glass panel, created using the new process

Utilizing their current lab equipment, the scientists have so far been limited to panes measuring a maximum of one square meter (10.8 sq ft). They are therefore looking for industrial partners who may be interested in commercializing the technology for use with larger sheets.

It is hoped that the glass-bending system may ultimately find applications not only in architecture, but also in fields such as medicine, where it could be used to produce gap-free glass surfaces that are resistant to colonization by germs.

Source: Fraunhofer

Tags

MaterialsGlassFraunhofer
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More