Foam packaging may have met its match, in the form of origami cardboard

Non-recyclable, non-biodegradable, petroleum-based EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam packaging is not eco-friendly stuff. There could soon be a greener and snazzier-looking alternative, however, in the form of origami-folded cardboard.

First of all, yes, the production of cardboard does begin with trees being cut down.

Unlike EPS foam, though, cardboard can be recycled (into more cardboard), it doesn't hang around in the environment forever, and none of its ingredients are derived from environmentally-unfriendly fossil fuels. Additionally, it can be made from industry-waste wood which would otherwise be discarded.

With these selling points in mind, scientists in the Finnish FOLD project have recently developed an origami-based method of utilizing cardboard as a shock-absorbing EPS alternative. The project includes researchers from VTT Technical Research Centre, Aalto University, and a number of private companies.

The FOLD material can be cut to whatever size is needed VTT Technical Research Centre

In a nutshell, the technique involves using machinery to quickly and automatically fold ordinary non-corrugated cardboard into a three-dimensional zigzagging Miura-ori pattern. This happens as the cardboard is being continuously pulled off a roll, so sheets of the origami material can simply be cut off in the lengths needed.

The result is a reportedly lightweight, inexpensive packaging material that's also pretty sharp-looking, which may make it a popular choice for use with luxury goods.

The FOLD material could be wrapped around fragile items such as glass bottles VTT Technical Research Centre

Of course, there already is cardboard-like molded pulp packaging, which is made mainly of recycled paper. The wet pulp used in that material has to be dried, however, which requires both time and energy. By contrast, the FOLD material simply gets dry-folded and is then ready to go.

"The technology of FOLD is completely unique in the world," says the project leader, VTT's Dr. Jarmo Kouko. "Origami folding transforms cardboard into a flexible, protective, and visually appealing material unlike anything that’s previously been available for industry-wide production."

Source: VTT Technical Research Centre

