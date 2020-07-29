Plantain fibers could find use in lighter, stronger cars

Carbon fiber may be strong and light, but it's also expensive. South African scientists have developed a cheaper and more sustainable alternative, though, in which the carbon fibers are replaced with ones extracted from plantain plants.

Led by Prof. Tien-Chien Jen, researchers at the University of Johannesburg started by obtaining plantain "pseudo-stems" from harvested crops in Nigeria – this part of the plant is inedible, and is typically just discarded.

A process known as water-retting was then utilized to separate the individual fibers that made up those stems. Those fibers were subsequently soaked in a 3-percent caustic soda solution for four hours, dried, treated with high-frequency microwave radiation for two minutes, then dispersed in ethanol to keep them from "bunching up."

As a result, the fibers were better able to bond with an epoxy resin, which also contained a small amount of multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The best mix was a combination of one part plantain fibers and four parts resin/nanotubes, with the tubes making up just 1 percent of the material by weight. That mixture was placed in a mold and compressed at room temperature for 24 hours.

When samples of the resulting composite were lab-tested, they were found to be much stiffer and stronger than same-sized pieces of the resin on its own. More specifically, they had 31 percent more tensile strength and 34 percent more flexural strength. What's more, they also exhibited better impact strength and thermal conductivity.

It is now hoped that once the technology is developed further, the material could find use in fields such as the automotive industry.

"Using car parts made from these composites can reduce the mass of a vehicle," says postdoctoral researcher Dr. Patrick Ehi Imoisili. "That can result in better fuel efficiency and safety. These components will not rust or corrode like metals. Also, they can be stiff, durable and easily molded."

And this certainly isn't the first time we've seen a composite material made of fibers harvested from agricultural waste. Examples of other source plants have included pineapple, agave and wheat.

A paper on the Johannesburg study was recently published in the Journal of Materials Research and Technology.

Source: University of Johannesburg via EurekAlert

