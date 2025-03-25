© 2025 New Atlas
Materials

"Self-densified" wood could give metal a run for its money

By Ben Coxworth
March 25, 2025
"Self-densified" wood could give metal a run for its money
Although it's already widely used in building construction, traditional wood (pictured) isn't all that it could be
Although it's already widely used in building construction, traditional wood (pictured) isn't all that it could be
View 2 Images
This diagram illustrates the differences between the self-densified wood (top right) as compared to traditional compressed wood (bottom left)
1/2
This diagram illustrates the differences between the self-densified wood (top right) as compared to traditional compressed wood (bottom left)
Although it's already widely used in building construction, traditional wood (pictured) isn't all that it could be
2/2
Although it's already widely used in building construction, traditional wood (pictured) isn't all that it could be

While sustainably-grown wood can be an economical and eco-friendly building material, its relatively low tensile strength limits its potential applications. That could soon change, however, thanks to a new self-densifying technique for creating super-strong wood.

Individual wood fibers are made up mainly of cellulose, along with a binder material known as lignin. This mixture forms the wall of what is essentially a long hollow tube – the fiber – which runs lengthwise within the larger piece of wood. The hollow space inside the tube is called the lumen, and it is what limits wood's strength.

A team from China's Nanjing University recently set out to address that shortcoming, by developing the new process.

It begins by boiling a block of wood in a mixture of sodium hydroxide (lye) and sodium sulfite, removing some of the lignin. That block is then immersed in a heated blend of lithium chloride salt and a solvent known as dimethylacetamide. This causes the cellulose (and remaining lignin) to swell, expanding inwards to fill the lumen.

In a final step, the processed wood is left to air-dry at room temperature for 10 hours. As it does so, it uniformly shrinks inwards from all sides, but maintains its original length.

This diagram illustrates the differences between the self-densified wood (top right) as compared to traditional compressed wood (bottom left)
This diagram illustrates the differences between the self-densified wood (top right) as compared to traditional compressed wood (bottom left)

The resulting material is claimed to exhibit "ultra-high" tensile strength, flexural strength, and impact toughness – much more so than natural wood. It even surpasses wood which has been compressed by traditional methods, in which the fibers are just mechanically flattened in one direction.

And unlike other methods of uniformly densifying wood, it doesn't require an energy-intensive hot-pressing process.

It is hoped that once the technology is developed further, the self-densified wood could be used as an alternative to traditional metals in building construction and other possible applications.

A paper on the research, which was led by Dafang Huang and Jie Li, was recently published in the Journal of Bioresources and Bioproducts.

Source: Journal of Bioresources and Bioproducts via EurekAlert

Tags

MaterialsWoodNanjing UniversityBuilding and Construction
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!