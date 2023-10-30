© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

60-year-old drug can resensitize treatment-resistant brain cancer cells

By Paul McClure
October 29, 2023
60-year-old drug can resensitize treatment-resistant brain cancer cells
Researchers have found that a 60-year-old antipsychotic drug reverses treatment resistance in a particularly nasty type of brain cancer
Researchers have found that a 60-year-old antipsychotic drug reverses treatment resistance in a particularly nasty type of brain cancer
View 1 Image
Researchers have found that a 60-year-old antipsychotic drug reverses treatment resistance in a particularly nasty type of brain cancer
1/1
Researchers have found that a 60-year-old antipsychotic drug reverses treatment resistance in a particularly nasty type of brain cancer

Researchers have discovered that cerebrospinal fluid, the brain’s shock absorber, contributes to treatment resistance in people with brain cancer. But their study also identified a more-than-sixty-year-old antipsychotic medication that can be repurposed to resensitize cancer cells to treatment.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) has several important functions. It acts like a cushion to protect the brain and spinal cord and provides nourishment and waste removal services. But, when it comes to brain cancer, a new study has found that this important fluid may be making brain cancers resistant to treatment, reducing their effectiveness.

Researchers from Flinders University in South Australia examined the effect of CSF on the growth of tumor cells in patients with glioblastoma, a common, fast-growing and lethal central nervous system cancer, and, importantly, discovered a potential treatment.

“Glioblastoma kills so many people who are otherwise fit, healthy and young, within months,” said Cedric Bardy, one of the study’s co-authors. “This is a horrible disease, and the treatments available are just not effective enough despite serious side effects.”

The mainstay treatments for glioblastoma are surgical resection, followed by a combination of radiation therapy and the oral chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide. Despite this aggressive treatment, the cancer often returns and proves fatal, indicating that the cancer cells have developed a resistance to treatment.

Taking CSF from 25 patients with glioblastoma receiving both radiation and chemotherapy, the researchers found that cancer cells exposed to CSF were more resistant to ferroptosis, a form of therapy-induced cell death. They identified that nuclear protein 1 (NUPR1) in the CSF was responsible for increasing treatment resistance by hampering ferroptosis.

Importantly, they found that trifluoperazine, a drug that’s been marketed as an antipsychotic and anti-anxiety medication since 1959 under the brand name Stelazine, inhibited NUPR1 and resensitized the cancer cells to both therapies. The researchers concluded that adding trifluoperazine to current treatments may improve GBM survival rates.

“This study helps us understand the limitations of the current chemotherapies and provides new hope for repurposing a class of drugs that could be added to the standard of care,” Bardy said. “We are working hard now to try this on patients in a clinical trial.”

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: Flinders University

Tags

MedicalBrain cancerChemotherapyResistantFlinders University
No comments
Paul McClure
Paul McClure
Before realizing his writing passion, Paul worked as an intensive care nurse and a criminal defense lawyer for many years. He has a keen interest in mental health and addiction, chronic illness, and medical technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing in 2022, Paul joined New Atlas in 2023. Before starting with New Atlas, Paul had written for several online publications in the areas of health and well-being, parenting, entertainment, and popular culture.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!